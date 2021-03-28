Marion F. Kreifels

April 3, 1934 to March 26, 2021

Marion F. Kreifels, 86 years, passed away Tuesday, March 26, at his home in Lincoln, Nebraska. The son of Frank and Florence Kreifels. Marion married Betty Jean Nutzman on April 22, 1957.

Survivors include: wife, Betty Jean and sons Travis (Deidre) Kreifels, Troy (Linda) Kreifels. Five grandchildren: Luke, Abigail, Madelyn, Wesley and Truman. Brother, Milton Kreifels; Sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen and Lucy Kreifels. Preceded in death by brothers and sisters Robert Kreifels, Luella (Ernie) Stutheit, Pete (Arlene) Kreifels, Kathleen (Roy) Chrastil, Harley (Erma Jean) Kreifels, John (Rosie) Kreifels, Francis (Jean) Kreifels, Janet Kreifels.

Viewing Monday, March 29, at Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral home, 4040 A Street, with family greeting from 5:00 to 7:30 pm. Rosary on Tuesday, March 30, at 10 am with service immediately following at St. Peters Catholic Church, 4500 Duxall Drive, Lincoln.