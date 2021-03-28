Menu
Marion F. Kreifels
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Marion F. Kreifels

April 3, 1934 to March 26, 2021

Marion F. Kreifels, 86 years, passed away Tuesday, March 26, at his home in Lincoln, Nebraska. The son of Frank and Florence Kreifels. Marion married Betty Jean Nutzman on April 22, 1957.

Survivors include: wife, Betty Jean and sons Travis (Deidre) Kreifels, Troy (Linda) Kreifels. Five grandchildren: Luke, Abigail, Madelyn, Wesley and Truman. Brother, Milton Kreifels; Sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen and Lucy Kreifels. Preceded in death by brothers and sisters Robert Kreifels, Luella (Ernie) Stutheit, Pete (Arlene) Kreifels, Kathleen (Roy) Chrastil, Harley (Erma Jean) Kreifels, John (Rosie) Kreifels, Francis (Jean) Kreifels, Janet Kreifels.

Viewing Monday, March 29, at Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral home, 4040 A Street, with family greeting from 5:00 to 7:30 pm. Rosary on Tuesday, March 30, at 10 am with service immediately following at St. Peters Catholic Church, 4500 Duxall Drive, Lincoln.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Mar
30
Rosary
10:00a.m.
St. Peters Catholic Church
4500 Duxall Drive, Lincoln, NE
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are all so blessed to of had Marion in our lives. Marion was a very kind and loving man. I enjoyed our conversations while visiting Marion and Betty over the years. Our time was always a highlight when we traveled to Lincoln. I worked for uncle Marion while in college. That man had a gift connecting with people and making us all laugh. I learned so much from him. We will miss you.
Doug Kreifels
March 31, 2021
Uncle Marion, we will always remember you for your kind and gentle spirit. You were always there to give a helping hand and valuable advice to anyone who needed it. May God hold you in the palm of his hand. Love,Ellen Kreifels
Ellen Kreifels
Family
March 29, 2021
Ellen Kreifels
March 29, 2021
I was so saddened to hear of Marion's passing. He was a very good person. I appreciated very much his regular attendance at our little league games, as Travis and Troy played on my teams. I express my sincere condolences to Betty, Travis, Troy, and the extended family. He will truly be missed. Sincerely, Kevin Brennan
Kevin Brennan
March 29, 2021
Rocky, Joe, Jay and families
March 29, 2021
Betty, we are so sorry for your lose! He will forever be in our hearts for the kindness he showed our Mother!
Stehly girls
March 29, 2021
I met many people in my 35 years working for Budweiser and there weren't many as kind as you. Always enjoyed talking to you my friend and I miss you and hope to see you again some day.
Mel Harms
March 28, 2021
