Marjorie Irene (Hietbrink) Birt

August 6, 1927 - June 8, 2021

Marjorie Irene (Hietbrink) Birt, 93, Hickman, NE died Tuesday, June 8, 2021. She was born to Arthur and Mary (Schoonveld) Hietbrink on August 6, 1927. She was a domestic worker in the Hickman community and a devoted house wife. She was baptized and confirmed in the Reformed Church of Holland, NE and later became a member of the Hickman Presbyterian Church where she was a devoted member.

She is survived by her son Marvin Birt, St. Joseph, MO, sister Lois (Harley) Scott, numerous nephews and nieces and great nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents, infant sister Thelma, her husband Dwight, and brother Earl.

Memorial services will take place on Saturday, June 12 at 10:30 a.m. at the Hickman Presbyterian Church with Dr. Rev. Alan Brehm officiating. Burial Hickman Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Visitation 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home in Hickman. Memorials to the Hickman Presbyterian Church.