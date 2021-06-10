Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marjorie Irene Birt
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Marjorie Irene (Hietbrink) Birt

August 6, 1927 - June 8, 2021

Marjorie Irene (Hietbrink) Birt, 93, Hickman, NE died Tuesday, June 8, 2021. She was born to Arthur and Mary (Schoonveld) Hietbrink on August 6, 1927. She was a domestic worker in the Hickman community and a devoted house wife. She was baptized and confirmed in the Reformed Church of Holland, NE and later became a member of the Hickman Presbyterian Church where she was a devoted member.

She is survived by her son Marvin Birt, St. Joseph, MO, sister Lois (Harley) Scott, numerous nephews and nieces and great nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents, infant sister Thelma, her husband Dwight, and brother Earl.

Memorial services will take place on Saturday, June 12 at 10:30 a.m. at the Hickman Presbyterian Church with Dr. Rev. Alan Brehm officiating. Burial Hickman Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Visitation 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home in Hickman. Memorials to the Hickman Presbyterian Church.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home
Hickman, NE
Jun
12
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Hickman Presbyterian Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Butherus Maser & Love.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Though your Mother has bid the world good night and rests in a gentler place, we know that nothing that is loved is ever lost and no one who has ever touched a heart can really pass away because some part of her lingers on in each memory of which she has been a part. May you experience the peaceful places, the tranquil moments, the quiet thoughts that nourish the soul. As time passes, little reminders of your Mother will touch your heart. She will always be with you whatever you do, wherever you go. Remember the good times, the memories which cause such yearning now, will in time bring you great comfort. Prayers and blessings. Jacque Hietbrink Scholz (daughter of Albert & Gretchen Hietbrink)
Jacqueline Hietbrink Scholz
June 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results