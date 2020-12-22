Menu
Marjorie Dickey
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020

Marjorie Dickey

December 17, 1934 - December 19, 2020

Survivors include her children: Deborah Dickey of Lincoln, NE, Russell Dickey and significant other Mary Battreall of York, NE, Lisa (Jerry) Kinney of Lincoln, and Douglas Dickey of York, one sister, Mary Striggow of Lincoln, sister-in-law Brenda Striggow of Hebron, NE, four grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, infant son, her parents, two sisters, and two brothers. Services are pending until after the holidays. Cremation. No viewing or visitation. Memorials to the family for later designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmotuary.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 22, 2020.
