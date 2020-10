Marjorie Mae (Walter) Miller

May 13, 1927 - October 8, 2020

Marjorie Mae (Walter) Miller was born May 13, 1927, in St. Francis, KS. She was 93-years-old when she passed into the presence of the Lord on October 8, 2020, in Lincoln, NE.

A private family service was held on Monday, October 12, 2020. Inurnment will be at a later date. Reference aspenaftercare.com/obituary/marjorie-mae-miller/