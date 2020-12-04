Menu
Marjorie Watson
1917 - 2020
BORN
1917
DIED
2020

Marjorie (McElvain) Watson

January 11, 1917 - December 1, 2020

Marjorie (McElvain) Watson, 103, formerly of Waco, died December 1, 2020 in York.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Metz Chapel in York. Interment following at Waco Cemetery. The service will be webcast live on Metz Mortuary's Facebook page. Visitation will be Friday 1-8 p.m. at the mortuary in York. COVID 19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with limited spaced seating and masks required. Condolences: metzmortuary.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 4, 2020.
