Mark L Andrews

August 12, 1957 - February 21, 2021

Mark L Andrews "Sparky" was born August 12, 1957 at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. He graduated from Southeast High School and then worked for Contemporary Woods and The Rococo Theater in Lincoln, Nebraska where he resided. Mark had 3 passions in his life other than his family: riding his Harley, spending time with his horse Apache, and his job as a lighting and sound technician at the Rococo Theater.

Preceded in death by his parents William L. and Grace A. Andrews. Survivors: sister Karen (Frank) Costanzo; niece Amber (Aaron) Buell; great niece Tori Buell; nephew Kristopher Batty; nephew Justin (Jennifer) Batty; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

At Mark's request due to cremation there will be a private family Ceremony of Life.