Mark L. "Sparky" Andrews
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Mark L Andrews

August 12, 1957 - February 21, 2021

Mark L Andrews "Sparky" was born August 12, 1957 at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. He graduated from Southeast High School and then worked for Contemporary Woods and The Rococo Theater in Lincoln, Nebraska where he resided. Mark had 3 passions in his life other than his family: riding his Harley, spending time with his horse Apache, and his job as a lighting and sound technician at the Rococo Theater.

Preceded in death by his parents William L. and Grace A. Andrews. Survivors: sister Karen (Frank) Costanzo; niece Amber (Aaron) Buell; great niece Tori Buell; nephew Kristopher Batty; nephew Justin (Jennifer) Batty; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

At Mark's request due to cremation there will be a private family Ceremony of Life.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Feb. 28, 2021.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sparky was so kool.....I knew Sparky when I was just a kid. I remember when he would ride up on his motorcycle. Rest in Peace. You are in my memory always.
Julie
March 1, 2021
