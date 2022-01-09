Menu
Mark W. Grell

Mark W. Grell

Lincoln, April 21, 1956 - January 3, 2022


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 9, 2022.
I knew Mark in our school years, we had some good Memories I would run into Mark at the games and catch up. He was true friend ..
Bruce Woods
Friend
January 19, 2022
Casey, Garrett and Families I would like to wish my deepest condolences on the passing of your Dad. He is with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ now and watching over all of you. May you be comforted that he is with Jesus now. Sincerely Rich White. Former neighbor on Browning St.
Richard White
Friend
January 10, 2022
Casey & Garrett and Families, I am so sorry to hear about your Dad's passing. May our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ be with you at this time of sorrow, but remember that he is with Jesus now and loving you and watching over you. Sincerely Rich White Former neighbor on Browning St.
Rich White
Friend
January 10, 2022
Sending My Sympathy and Prayers to Mark Grell family from Mary Caricaburu Brogan Class of 74 " LHS .
Mary Brogan
January 9, 2022
You were a great guy Mark! May you Rest In Peace.
Scott Sughroue
January 9, 2022
