Mark Alan Hansen

January 9, 1960 - June 2, 2021

Mark Alan Hansen, age 61, of Cheney, Nebraska, died June 2, 2021 at his home. Born January 9, 1960 in Lincoln to Robert W and JoAnn (Neal) Hansen. Mark graduated from UN-L with Bachelors and Masters degrees in Journalism and worked as a photographer, and later as a rural mail carrier.

Survivors include his daughter, Jesse Rose Hansen, brothers Don Hansen and Chris (Jeannea) Hansen, his mother, JoAnn Hansen, nieces and nephews. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Robert W. Hansen; his grandparents Ray and Ruby (Deputy) Hansen; Loren and Josephine (Mapes) Neal.

Cremation. Private family service. Memorials to Bryan Independence Center & Bryan Foundation, Lincoln, NE