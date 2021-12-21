Menu
Mark Vincent Roux
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr
Lincoln, NE

Mark Vincent Roux

July 16, 1952 - December 17, 2021

Mark Vincent Roux, 69, of Lincoln died Friday, December 17, 2021. Born July 16, 1952, in Lincoln to John & Edith Patricia (Stines) Roux. Mark worked at Goodyear of over 30 years. Family members include wife, Chris; Daughter, Lindsay Roux (Shea Watson); Sons, Aaron (Jamie) Roux, Brian (Lynn) Schulz, Chase Roux. 6 Grandchildren; Brothers & Sisters Casual attire requested at Memorial Service 11:00 am Wednesday, (12-29-21) at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Memorials may be directed to Doris Bair Softball Complex c/o LYSA or The Monarch Hospice Care. Condolences online at roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
3950 Hohensee Dr, Lincoln, NE
Roper and Sons - South Lincoln
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the Roux family, I was so sorry to hear of Marks passing. I worked at Goodyear with him for many years and it seems that so many that worked there are passing way to soon.
Jon VanHoutan
Work
December 22, 2021
So sorry. Enjoyed working with Mark at Goodyear. Was a good friend.
Ron Snover
Work
December 22, 2021
Chris my heart goes out to you and your family. Mark was a great husband and father.
Cheri Erickson
Friend
December 21, 2021
