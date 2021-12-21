Mark Vincent Roux
July 16, 1952 - December 17, 2021
Mark Vincent Roux, 69, of Lincoln died Friday, December 17, 2021. Born July 16, 1952, in Lincoln to John & Edith Patricia (Stines) Roux. Mark worked at Goodyear of over 30 years. Family members include wife, Chris; Daughter, Lindsay Roux (Shea Watson); Sons, Aaron (Jamie) Roux, Brian (Lynn) Schulz, Chase Roux. 6 Grandchildren; Brothers & Sisters Casual attire requested at Memorial Service 11:00 am Wednesday, (12-29-21) at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive. Memorials may be directed to Doris Bair Softball Complex c/o LYSA or The Monarch Hospice Care. Condolences online at roperandsons.com