I have had the privilege of working for Mark for the last nine and a half years. He has to be one of two of the best men I ever drove for. I have driven for quite a number of people in the 58 years of driving trucks. I will miss him a lot. I wish Kate, his wife, and Kenny, Marks right hand man, the very best and I will pray for continued success.

Glen Ackerman Work July 5, 2021