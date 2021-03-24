Mark Wooten

March 23, 2021

Mark Wooten, age 58, of Lincoln, passed away on 3/23/2021. A graduate of East high and SCC Milford, Mark always followed the beat of his own drum, and lived life on his terms. Being a people pleaser, Mark carved out his own niche in life by performing and entertaining as a DJ at weddings and karaoke at local bars and taverns in and around the Lincoln area.

Mark always enjoyed his friends, music, watching trains, model railroading and model building were just some of his many pastimes as well as traveling the highways and byways of this country on his Harley. If you knew Mark you knew you had a friend for life.

Mark would always offer help at the asking; no one was a stranger to Mark. Mark enjoyed a large circle of friends, his passing will leave an equally large void in all of the lives he has touched. Forever loved, forever missed.

Survived by his sister Leann Wooten, (Marc Wilson). Preceded in death by wife Kim, brother Tom, parents Marlene and Howard Wooten.

At his request there will be a celebration of life at a future date to be announced.