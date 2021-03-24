Menu
Mark Wooten

March 23, 2021

Mark Wooten, age 58, of Lincoln, passed away on 3/23/2021. A graduate of East high and SCC Milford, Mark always followed the beat of his own drum, and lived life on his terms. Being a people pleaser, Mark carved out his own niche in life by performing and entertaining as a DJ at weddings and karaoke at local bars and taverns in and around the Lincoln area.

Mark always enjoyed his friends, music, watching trains, model railroading and model building were just some of his many pastimes as well as traveling the highways and byways of this country on his Harley. If you knew Mark you knew you had a friend for life.

Mark would always offer help at the asking; no one was a stranger to Mark. Mark enjoyed a large circle of friends, his passing will leave an equally large void in all of the lives he has touched. Forever loved, forever missed.

Survived by his sister Leann Wooten, (Marc Wilson). Preceded in death by wife Kim, brother Tom, parents Marlene and Howard Wooten.

At his request there will be a celebration of life at a future date to be announced.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 24, 2021.
16 Entries
Until we meet again and can ride among the clouds, rest in peace brother.
John Britton
Friend
March 18, 2022
I just heard the sobering news about Mark. He and I were classmates at SCC. We both had an odd sense of humor so we got along very well. I often remember things he said and still chuckle under my breathe when I hear comedians use the lines. I will miss Mark.
Bill Lauby
Friend
September 9, 2021
Your special to Brad and I in da Davey and child hood friend
Theresa Lackey
April 13, 2021
We will ride again on into eternity.
Big John
March 27, 2021
Tamera Ward
March 25, 2021
I am so very sorry for you loss Leann and all of Marks friends. I became Marks friend on FB, I am a friend of his sister Leann. I had not seen him since Leann and I shared an apartment. Then on FB I grew to know more about him. It was fascinating how he could build those little settings for his trains. He was so talented. Plus we shared a love for motorcycles. I stole this picture from one of Leann's post (Leann, Mark and Tom)and the other from Mark's post(Leann and Mark). Leann I can't imagine the heart break you must be filling. Sending lots of hugs your way.
I have known Mark since 7th grade we met because we were not doing the assignment, Mark walked by my desk and said "wow you are drawing a train layout, so am I" we were friends ever since. Our last big adventure was riding our Harleys to the East coast, Marks bike spitting and sputtering the entire trip, he didn´t care just kept on riding, never worrying about tomorrow, we can all learn a lot from him, motor on buddy you will be missed!
Rusty Wallman
March 25, 2021
Offering my condolences to the family. Mark was a classmate of mine at Lincoln East. Over the last few years we reconnected. Mark was a happy person who enjoyed life. He will be missed.
Steve Lauck
March 25, 2021
You always told me I was another sister to you...My experience was different than most because I lived with you,Tom and your dad at the Van Dorn house for a long time. You would talk to me about your life..about life in general....many long late night conversations..You could always find a funny side to things. Rest in peace good friend.
Janet Grabenstein
March 24, 2021
Joe Shreve
March 24, 2021
Rest In Peace my brother, you will be dearly missed.We definitely had many many memorable times and adventures together.
We always enjoyed visiting with him when he was on his Harley and stopped in Ashland at Country Liquor to shoot the breeze and have a cold one.
Richard & Cathy Watson
March 24, 2021
