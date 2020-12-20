Marlan "Andy" L. Anderson

June 1, 1934 – December 14, 2020

Marlan "Andy" L. Anderson, age 86, of Lincoln passed away due to a recent condition. He was born in Newman Grove, NE, to Roy and Martha Anderson. After graduating from Newman Grove High School (where he played quarterback in football and went to state in basketball), he joined the United State Air Force as a Warren Officer on a C-130 during the Korean War.

He met Joan Christiansen in October of '55 and married in May of '56 at Grace Lutheran Church. They had 3 kids – Doug, Lori, and Tracy. Andy loved the outdoors. Hunting birds with his Labradors and fishing for crappie and blue gills. He also was a huge Husker Fan – followed and attended many different Husker sport teams over the years. Loved getting a call from Doug after each football game to discuss all the plays and calls! Andy was always making new friends and always available to help when asked. Whenever he went for walks in his neighborhood, he carried a bag to collect the trash laying around. He would make sure the lawn around Grace was clear of all trash and dog messes.He loved his family very much.

His grandkids and greats were so precious to him. Spent a lot of time watching their sporting events, music shows, and any other activity they had going on. Andy retired with over 20 years in the military from the Army National Guard in Lincoln. He was the crew chief on a Huey helicopter and the only fixed wing plane.

Andy is preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, Alvin and Asta Christiansen; sister and husband, Darlene (James) Fleek, 2 brothers-in-law, Louis Christiansen and Lee Coster; and his precious granddaughter, Shannon Drake. He is survived by his wife, Joan; 2 sisters-in-law, Jan Christiansen and Vicki Coster; 3 children and spouses, Douglas Anderson of Loup City, Lori and Scott Drake of Lincoln, and Tracy and Doug Pribbeno of Imperial; 4 grandsons and families, Matthew, Kassandra, Cecelia, and Xander Pribbeno of Cicero, IN, Nathan, Jessica, and Stella Pribbeno of Zionsville, IN, Thomas Pribbeno of Indianapolis, IN, and Michael, Katherine, and Adley of Lincoln and many nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID, there will only be a private service at this time. We hope to have a military graveside service in 2021 with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be addressed to the family for later designation. Condolences can be left at lincolnfh.com.