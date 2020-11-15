Menu
Marleen Kay Redling

Marleen Kay Redling

November 13, 2020

Marleen Kay Redling, 72, Lincoln, passed away Nov. 13, 2020. Trump Funeral Services, 1600 West "O" Street, Lincoln. Condolences, trumpmemorials.com.


To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Marleen has been a faithful friend & we will miss her gentle and quiet spirit. "Those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint." Isaiah 40:31 We are so sorry for your loss & are praying for God´s peace and comfort.
John and Saundra Muir
November 15, 2020