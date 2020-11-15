Marleen has been a faithful friend & we will miss her gentle and quiet spirit. "Those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint." Isaiah 40:31 We are so sorry for your loss & are praying for God´s peace and comfort.

John and Saundra Muir November 15, 2020