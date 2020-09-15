Menu
Marlene M. Wagner

Marlene M. Wagner

May 31, 1932 - September 11, 2020

Marlene M. Wagner, 88 of Syracuse, passed away on September 11, 2020. She was born on May 31, 1932 to Frank E. & Ella Mae (McDonald) Sullivan. Marlene married Ron Wagner on August 14, 1954. She is survived by her Sister: Kathleen (Rich) Fortner; Nieces & Nephews: Michelle (Jim) Frost, Lynne Shrader, Robert Shrader, David Shrader, Kerry (Terry) Swanson, Kurt Oertel, Courtney (Jamie) Petersen; 13 Great Nieces & Nephews and numerous Great Great Nieces & Nephews.She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband, Sisters: Tony Howell, Loree Oertel and Nephew: Christopher Shrader. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Paulinus Catholic Church in Syracuse. The service will be livestreamed on the St. Paulinus Facebook page. The link will be posted on the Fusselman website. Public graveside services will be held at 1 P.M. on Wednesday at the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 9 A.M until 9 P.M. at the funeral home in Syracuse. Memorials are suggested to St. Paulinus Catholic Church. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 15, 2020.
