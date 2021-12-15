Marlene Elizabeth (Barackman) Payne

May 11, 1940 - December 13, 2021

Marlene Elizabeth (Barackman) Payne, aged 81 of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed in her home on December 13. She was born on May 11, 1940 in Keyesport, IL to Clarence "Bob" Barackman and Norine E. (Vogel) Barackman. Throughout her life, she lived in Keyesport, Illinois, Eagle Pass, Texas, Kirksville, Missouri, Vandalia, Illinois and spent the last 15 years in Lincoln, Nebraska where her daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren live.

Marlene graduated from Carlyle HS (1958) as Valedictorian. After graduating, she was the executive secretary for the bank in Carlyle and continued to develop her piano skills and ever growing passion for music. She married Elvin "Biz" Payne of Greenville, Illinois on Sept. 8, 1962 and they started their new life together in Eagle Pass, Texas where Biz was stationed in the Air Force. From there, the military took the pair to Kirksville, Missouri. Once Biz's military commitment ended, he accepted a job with Illinois Bell in Vandalia, Illinois in 1965. On January 1, 1967, Marlene gave birth to her daughter Lori.

While in Vandalia, Marlene had a private piano studio, played piano and organ at the First United Methodist Church in Vandalia and volunteered with the various organizations. She moved to Lincoln, Nebraska in August of 2006 to be near her family and grandchildren. In Lincoln, she had a small piano studio and was involved with various women's organizations.

Marlene is survived by her daughter, Lori (Payne) Falcone and son-in-law Anthony Falcone; grandchildren Elizabeth, Maria and Julia Falcone; sisters-in-law, Etta Payne and Marlene Payne; brother-in-law, Steven Payne; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Elvin "Biz" Payne; and brother-in-law Harold Payne.

Celebration of life will take place on Friday, December 17th at 2 PM in the chapel of Lincoln Memorial. Interment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia, Illinois.Memorial contributions may be given to The Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society in honor of Marlene.