Marlin Roger Callaway

September 24, 1935 - January 3, 2022

Marlin Roger Callaway, age 86, of Lincoln, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022. Marlin was born September 24, 1935 to Raymond and Rosa Callaway.

Marlin is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Shirley Callaway; children, Kimberley (Dan) Nelson, Bradley (Laura) Callaway; siblings, Darlene Thoms, Shirley (Jim) Hall, Robert (Judy) Callaway, Faye (Thomas) Amerson; grandchildren, Garrett Nelson, Blake Nelson, Aspyn Callaway, Avalyn Callaway; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. Celebration of life will be 10:30 am Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at First Baptist Church Lincoln. 1340 K St. Lincoln, NE 68508. The family wishes memorials to the family to be designated at a later date. Go to www.lincolnfh.com.