Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Marlin Roger Callaway
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE

Marlin Roger Callaway

September 24, 1935 - January 3, 2022

Marlin Roger Callaway, age 86, of Lincoln, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022. Marlin was born September 24, 1935 to Raymond and Rosa Callaway.

Marlin is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Shirley Callaway; children, Kimberley (Dan) Nelson, Bradley (Laura) Callaway; siblings, Darlene Thoms, Shirley (Jim) Hall, Robert (Judy) Callaway, Faye (Thomas) Amerson; grandchildren, Garrett Nelson, Blake Nelson, Aspyn Callaway, Avalyn Callaway; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. Celebration of life will be 10:30 am Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at First Baptist Church Lincoln. 1340 K St. Lincoln, NE 68508. The family wishes memorials to the family to be designated at a later date. Go to www.lincolnfh.com.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST, Lincoln, NE
Jan
12
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
First Baptist Church Lincoln
1340 K St., Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I knew Marlin as his insurance agent for many years. I always enjoyed visiting with him. He was a very nice man.
Rob Bryant
Friend
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results