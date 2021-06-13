Marlin Ralph Kelley

September 25, 1939 - September 17, 2020

Marlin was born September 25, 1939 to parents Ethyl and Daniel. As a twin, he was the eldest child of seven brothers and sisters. He grew up in the Sandhills area of western Nebraska. He served in the U.S. Army in the mid 1960's during the Vietnam conflict and was honorably discharged. His chosen profession was a typographer and Marlin was with Peterson Typography his entire career.

He married Marjorie Elaine York in 1966 and was the father of two sons, Scott and Samuel (deceased). The family lived in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was a grandfather to nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. His great enjoyment was bowling and he served on the Lincoln Bowling Association board for many years.

Following his retirement, Marlin faced several health related issues including a stroke in 2007. He lived the remainder of his life at the Veteran's Retirement Home in Bellevue, Nebraska until his passing on September 17, 2020.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents, two sisters, one brother and one son. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie, son Scott Kelley, daughter-in-law Mary Pekas, two brothers and one sister.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name/memory to the Eastern Nebraska Veteran's Home in Bellevue, Nebraska. A celebration of life ceremony will take place at the gravesite on June 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. in Wyuka Cemetery, Lincoln, Nebraska.