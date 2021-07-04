Marta "Donna" Harper

August 27, 1951 - July 1, 2021

Marta "Donna" Harper, 69, of Marion, Iowa, formerly of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at her home. Donna was born on August 27, 1951, in Germany, the daughter of Jan and Marta Chorowicz. She graduated class of 1969, from Lincoln High School in Lincoln, Nebraska, and went on to attend beauty school in Illinois. On January 16, 1981, she was united in marriage to Jan M. Harper in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Donna worked for Square D, now Schneider Electric in Lincoln. Upon moving to Iowa, Donna attended and received her Medical Assistant Certificate from Kirkwood Community College. She went on to work for the Dermatology Clinic of Iowa for Dr. Knutson M.D. and Dr. Johnson M.D.

She enjoyed bowling league, sailing, traveling, reading, cooking, watching old movies, and playing computer games and card games. She especially loved being with her family, spending time with her grandchildren. Donna will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Donna is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 40 years, Jan Harper of Marion; two children, John (Sharon) Henry of Maxwell, Iowa and Lori (Jason Rogers) Harper of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; three grandchildren, Hollyce, Fritz, and Vera Rogers; one brother, Jerry (Renee) Chorowicz of Lincoln, Nebraska; and half-brother, Emil (Nina) Chorowitz of Sedalia, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no services held at this time. A celebration of Donna's life is being planned for a later date. Please share a memory of Donna at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.