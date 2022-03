Martha "Marty" Rose Brown

Seward, March 18, 2022

Martha "Marty" Rose Brown, 72, of Seward, formerly of Lincoln and Ashland, entered into rest on Friday, March 18, 2022 in Seward.

Funeral Service, Thursday (3/24/2022) 11 a.m. at Marcy Mortuary, Ashland. Interment at Ashland Cemetery. Memorials in care of the family. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.