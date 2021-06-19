Martha "Lynn" Nickol

June 15, 2021

Martha "Lynn" Nickol, 79, of Lincoln passed away June 15, 2021. Lynn was born in Neptune, NJ to Edward and Martha (Milward) Peter. Lynn and her mother followed her father around the eastern seaboard until he was sent overseas during WWII. Lynn was baptized on the day Pearl Harbor was bombed. She and her mother lived with her father's parents in Gnadenhutten, Ohio and after the war settled in Lorain, Ohio.

Lynn graduated from Lorain High School and from the College of Wooster where she majored in Political Science and English. Lynn married Brent Nickol in 1964 in Lorain. After Brent accepted his first job at UNL in 1966, they moved to Lincoln. Lynn was basically a teacher and taught in Lorain, OH, Murdock, NE and for 20 years as a Special Education teacher at Northeast High School in Lincoln. She supervised many student teachers and was very happy with the achievements of many of her former students.

Lynn was active outside of the home serving as past president of United Methodist Women at First United Methodist Church, past president of Chapter V, PEO, and past president of Brownell Elementary PTA. At one time she was secretary to five organizations. She supported her husband's hobby of Hudson cars, and they traveled the country in their 1953 Hudson Hornet. Lynn also enjoyed proofreading his scientific papers and delighted in spotting errors in the media. Reading was also a hobby, and she was a member of the LARSP book club as well as Rachel Circle. Rather than a formal service, Lynn hoped that her family would reminisce about the good times, perhaps over a piece of Val's pizza.

Lynn is survived by her husband Brent; sons Devin (Brenda) Nickol, Omaha and David (Larry) Nickol, Lawrence, KS; grandsons Elliott and Malcolm; sister Barbara (Alan) Carey, Gilbert, AZ; brother-in-law Steve (Jean) Nickol, Wilmington, NC; two nieces and two nephews.

Private family graveside service. Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 2723 N. 50th, Lincoln. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com