Martin Robert Butcher

November 16, 1957 - December 20, 2021

Martin Robert Butcher, 64, husband of Brenda, of Lincoln, entered eternal life on Dec. 20, 2021. Memorial service will be Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at New Covenant Community Church, 6000 S. 84th St., Lincoln. Private family burial will be at Omaha National Cemetery. Please visit aspenaftercare.com