Marty J Urbanek

October 26, 1961 - October 26, 1961

Marty J Urbanek, 59, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on October 30, 2020 after a six-year battle with end-stage renal disease. He was born on October 26, 1961 to Dorothy C. Bellows at Providence Hospital in Lincoln, NE. Marty was employed by Ameritas Life Insurance where he met his wife of 20 years, Wendy. Marty was a volunteer firefighter for Crete Fire and Rescue from 2007 to 2013. The last two years of his life were spent being a "house husband" and traveling with his wife. He endured dialysis treatments just to have more time with his family.

Marty was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy. He is survived by his devoted wife, Wendy (Schwab) Urbanek and his five beloved children: sons Shelby (Bethany) Urbanek, Kirby (Alicia) Urbanek, daughters Abby Urbanek, Aimee (Max) Schwab-McCoy and Emilee Urbanek. Marty cherished the time he spent with his six grandchildren Jonathan, Calvin, Aderyn and Theoden Urbanek; Lincoln McCoy and Keyana Schultz. Marty is also survived by his two sisters Karen Leffler and Shirley (Tom) Kaufman, his brother Robert (Tammy) Urbanek and his sister-in-law Jeri Urbom. Included in his heart were many cousins, nieces and nephews; as well as his honorary daughter Ashley Schultz.

A celebration of life is planned for Summer 2021. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family asks well-wishers to consider making a donation to the National Kidney Foundation, Dent Disease Foundation or your local Fire Department. Tributes and condolences may be left online to the family at www.lincolnccfh.com