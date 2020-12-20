We called him "Coach". It was the summer of 1967 and he took a rag tag bunch of boys and turned them into a baseball team that finished in 2nd place that year playing in the Southwest Boys Club. Over the years I have found that team picture and reflected on those days as a youth. Ah yes those were the good ole days. He was always positive, encouraging and quite the motivator to push us along. I am sure he never changed as life went on. He will be missed by many and remembered by all.

Rest in Peace Coach, You won this game.

Raymond Tole Friend December 23, 2020