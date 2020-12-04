Marvin L. Acklie

December 13, 1935 - November 29, 2020

Marvin was born in Norfolk, Nebraska on December 13, 1935. Marvin spent his early childhood and adolescent years working next to his dad on the family farms helping with the outdoor chores. He attended several country schools in the Norfolk area and graduated from Hoskins High School in 1954. Marvin was drafted into the Navy in 1955 and served on the repair ship Hector until his honorable discharge in 1957. Marvin served as Post Commander of the Denton, Nebraska American Legion Post. Marvin and Helen were married February 15th, 1962, moving from Truckee, California, to Norfolk, Nebraska, to Wichita, Kansas, to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, settling in Lincoln, Nebraska. Marvin continued his education as a traffic rate clerk and worked at Wichita Mills before working with Duane at Crete Carrier until his retirement. Marvin enjoyed playing high school basketball, playing pool, fishing, watching the Cornhuskers on television, also watching his grandchildren play high school football, soccer games, and baseball. Preceded in death by parents, Lester and Grace Acklie, beloved wife Helen and infant brother Darrel. Survived by sons Mark, Brent (Vickie), and Mike Acklie; daughter, Vikki Murray (Mike); brother Gene (Rose) Acklie, many loving Grandchildren, and Special Friend Char Adden. Funeral services for Marvin L. Acklie will be held December 7th at 2PM at Lincoln Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, Nebraska with graveside inurnment following with full Military honors. Social distancing and masks will be required. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com.