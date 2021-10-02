Mary F. Brauckmuller

September 17, 1926 - September 30, 2021

Mary F. Brauckmuller, 95, of Waverly, died on September 30, 2021. She was born on September 17, 1926 to Clem Joseph Hogan and Honora Aletta (Cragin) in Omaha, NE. Mary worked as a sales manager in the shoe department at Ben Simons. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Murdock and long time member at the Northeast YMCA.

Family members include her children, Bob (Crystal) Brauckmuller of Waverly, Marilyn Brauckmuller of High Ridge, MO, Carolyn (Charles) Chittenden of Camdenton, MO; 3 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and friends. Preceeded in death by her husband Ivan; her parents; brother, Clem Hogan; and sister, Margaret Hogan.

Funeral Service will be on Monday, October 4, at 11:00 a.m. at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 N. 148th Street, with a visitation 1 hour prior. Burial at Rosehill Cemetery in Waverly. Masks are required. Memorials may be directed to the Trinity Lutheran Church of Murdock or the Northeast YMCA. Arrangements: Roper & Sons Funeral Home; roperandsons.com.