Mary Catherine Ulrich

November 21, 2020

Mary Catherine Ulrich, 82 of Lincoln, NE died Saturday, November 21, 2020. Member of St. Peter Catholic Church, PCCW, Welcome Wagon and Catholic Daughters. Survivors include sons Mike (Ashley) and Dan (Andrea), daughters Kay (Doug) Bartek, Patty (Kurt) Daberkow all of Lincoln and Julie (Jeremy) Groeteke of Johnston, IA; 14 grandchildren, brother, Tom (Pat) Chapman of North Bend, NE, brother-in-law Larry (Janet) Ulrich of West Point, NE; sisters-in-law Diane (Tom) Carlson of Lincoln and Mary Ann (Duane) Klabunde of Kearney; nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by husband Mel. Visitation without the family present Tuesday 12-9 at the funeral home. Due to the Corona Virus there is a Private Family Rosary & Mass planned at 10:00am and 10:30am on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Pius X High School, St. Peter Catholic School and Dowling Catholic High School. As a courtesy to the family we will be attempting to live stream the services at: https://www.facebook.com/Butherus-Maser-Love-LiveStream-105603761223856 it is not necessary to have a Facebook account to view the stream. With technology being unpredictable, we cannot guarantee the quality of the streaming. If there are any technical issues, we are usually able to repost a higher quality recording several hours after the service. Thank you for your patience in advance, Butherus, Maser & Love. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.