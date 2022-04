Mary Lou Codr

June 30, 2021

Mary Lou Codr, 85, of David City died June 30 in David City. Survivors are children: Cindy Benes, Deb Vandenberg, Ken Codr, Karen Smaus, Becky Kresha, Bob Codr, Alan Codr and Lisa Karel; 30 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Mass: 10 am Saturday, July 3, at St. Wenceslaus Church, Bee. Visitation: 3-5:30 pm followed by a 5:30 Rosary all Friday at the church. Burial: Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Chermok Funeral Home of David City, chermokfuneralhome.com