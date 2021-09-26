Mary Elizabeth Buettner Cords

September 23, 2021

In loving memory of Mary Elizabeth Buettner Cords, 1965 - September 23, 2021. Born 1965, in the city of Omaha, Nebraska, daughter of Eleanora and Gerald Buettner. Only 56 years, died on September 23, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Survivors - Sons: Joshua (Lindsey) Cotner, Sean Cords; Daughters: Briana Cords, Alexandra Cords; three Grandchildren.

Visitation will be Monday, September 27, 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., family present from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home Lincoln location. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, at Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. Memorials to Valley Hope of O'Neill. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com