Mary Buettner Elizabeth Cords
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Mary Elizabeth Buettner Cords

September 23, 2021

In loving memory of Mary Elizabeth Buettner Cords, 1965 - September 23, 2021. Born 1965, in the city of Omaha, Nebraska, daughter of Eleanora and Gerald Buettner. Only 56 years, died on September 23, 2021, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Survivors - Sons: Joshua (Lindsey) Cotner, Sean Cords; Daughters: Briana Cords, Alexandra Cords; three Grandchildren.

Visitation will be Monday, September 27, 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., family present from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home Lincoln location. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, at Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. Memorials to Valley Hope of O'Neill. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 8:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Sep
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Cathedral of the Risen Christ
3500 Sheridan Blvd., NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
