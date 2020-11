Mary Ellen (Hahn) Ehlers

January 29, 1936 - October 30, 2020

Survived by husband Warren of Hebron; daughter and son-in-law Lara and Scott Harms of Hebron; three beloved grandchildren - Broderick, Ashley, and Brennan Harms. Private funeral service was held on Monday, 11/2/20. Memorials to the family to be given to Faith Lutheran Church and the American Stroke Association. Condolences at www.krollfh.com.