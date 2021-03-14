Mary K. Finke

March 14, 1954 - March 9, 2021

Mary K. Finke (66) passed away on March 9, 2021 and was born March 14, 1954, in North Platte, NE, to Joseph and Katherine Dolan. Mary was married to Douglas Finke on July 26, 1974. They had dated while students at Lincoln Northeast High School, graduating in 1972. Mary worked for Burlington Northern Railroad, Pfizer and later Zoetis before retiring in 2016. She later earned her A.A.S. (Medical Assistant) from Hamilton College and then her B.S. from Bellevue University. Mary loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren, and her many friends. She enjoyed a variety of reading with her book club and was an avid gardener; she had quite a green thumb.

Mary is survived by her husband, Douglas; daughters, Angie Finke, Katie Navratil (Ben), and Susie Finke-Pierce (Charlie); grandchildren, Ellah Reiss, Jaxson Finke, and Josie Finke; mother, Katherine Dolan; siblings, Pat Lovelace, Jean Reeder (Jim), Mike Dolan (Amy), and Shannon Neill (Pat); mother-in-law Sylva Finke; sisters-in-law, Pam Swenson (Bill) and Chris Finke; brothers-in-law, Dave Finke (Deb) and Jeff Finke (Lisa), in addition to numerous nephews, nieces and other relatives. Mary is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Dolan, father-in-law, Donald Finke, brothers-in-law, James Lovelace and Dale Finke.

Visitation for friends & family will be today, March 14, which sadly would have been her 67th birthday, from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street, Lincoln. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Funeral Services for family only will be held Monday, March 15, at 11:00 a.m. in Lincoln, with graveside services following at Fairview Cemetery, 8400 Adams, Lincoln. A live stream of the Funeral Service is linked on Mary's obituary page on Colonial Chapel's website.

Memorials are suggested to Children's Hospital & Medical Center, 8200 Dodge Street, Omaha, NE 68114, dedicated for pediatric diabetes research for Mary and Doug's grandson, Jaxson Finke. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com