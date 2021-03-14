Menu
Mary K. Finke
Mary K. Finke

March 14, 1954 - March 9, 2021

Mary K. Finke (66) passed away on March 9, 2021 and was born March 14, 1954, in North Platte, NE, to Joseph and Katherine Dolan. Mary was married to Douglas Finke on July 26, 1974. They had dated while students at Lincoln Northeast High School, graduating in 1972. Mary worked for Burlington Northern Railroad, Pfizer and later Zoetis before retiring in 2016. She later earned her A.A.S. (Medical Assistant) from Hamilton College and then her B.S. from Bellevue University. Mary loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren, and her many friends. She enjoyed a variety of reading with her book club and was an avid gardener; she had quite a green thumb.

Mary is survived by her husband, Douglas; daughters, Angie Finke, Katie Navratil (Ben), and Susie Finke-Pierce (Charlie); grandchildren, Ellah Reiss, Jaxson Finke, and Josie Finke; mother, Katherine Dolan; siblings, Pat Lovelace, Jean Reeder (Jim), Mike Dolan (Amy), and Shannon Neill (Pat); mother-in-law Sylva Finke; sisters-in-law, Pam Swenson (Bill) and Chris Finke; brothers-in-law, Dave Finke (Deb) and Jeff Finke (Lisa), in addition to numerous nephews, nieces and other relatives. Mary is preceded in death by her father, Joseph Dolan, father-in-law, Donald Finke, brothers-in-law, James Lovelace and Dale Finke.

Visitation for friends & family will be today, March 14, which sadly would have been her 67th birthday, from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street, Lincoln. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Funeral Services for family only will be held Monday, March 15, at 11:00 a.m. in Lincoln, with graveside services following at Fairview Cemetery, 8400 Adams, Lincoln. A live stream of the Funeral Service is linked on Mary's obituary page on Colonial Chapel's website.

Memorials are suggested to Children's Hospital & Medical Center, 8200 Dodge Street, Omaha, NE 68114, dedicated for pediatric diabetes research for Mary and Doug's grandson, Jaxson Finke. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
5200 R ST, Lincoln, NE
Mar
15
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Fairview Cemetery
84th and Adams, Lincoln, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Doug and Family, Steve and I have so many wonderful memories of good times together when we were young and busy raising children! Mary was always smiling and she had the kindest heart! We send our love and sincere sympathy. May God grace you with strength and peace.
Steve and Cheryl Dickey
March 16, 2021
Our Deepest sympathy on your loss Finke family.
Scott and Johanna Evers
March 15, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy to Doug and all of Mary´s loved ones. Mary was so sweet and kind to all in high school. She will be remembered fondly by many. Sending prayers to you.
Mitzi Hennessey Sands
March 14, 2021
I'm very sorry to hear of your loss, may GOD be with you and your family in this difficult time
D.J.Hogan
March 14, 2021
Mary was a joy to be around, and I was blessed to be able to do her hair for 16 years. We had a lot of laughter and deep conversations. She will forever be in my heart. I Love you Mary Rest In Peace!
Jami Crutchfield
March 13, 2021
