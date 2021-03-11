Mary Ellen (Green) Gapp

Mary Ellen (Green) Gapp passed away with her loving family at her bedside on Tuesday March, 9, 2021. She was born in December 1950 in Sioux Falls, SD. She was the second of 13 children born to Lawrence and Jeanne Green. In 1964, her family moved to Madison, SD. There she met her husband John at college. They were married in Madison on August 7, 1971. John and Mary moved to Lincoln, NE in 1973 where they raised their 4 children. She was dedicated to her grandchildren and very active in their lives as they were growing up, always looking forward to their birthdays.

She was dedicated in practicing her Catholic faith, praying the rosary, attending daily mass, watching EWTN, and spending countless holy hours at St Teresa Church and the Pink Sisters Chapel. She was a member of the Legion of Mary, Altar Society and Third Order Franciscans. Mary was known for her love of cooking, especially for the family on holidays. She handed down many recipes, holiday and Irish traditions that the family will always cherish and practice.

Mary is survived by her husband of 49 years, John. Children Andrea (Sam) Somerhalder, Sara (Luis ) Quiroz, John and Joseph Gapp; grandchildren Erik (Mary), SiAnn, Holly, Emily, Tyler, Karly, Meghan, Sammy, Elena, Anabelle and Claire; great-grandchild LaVeta; two brothers, nine sisters and 70 nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Jeanne Green and beloved sister Maureen (Green) Casey.

Visitation will be held at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home 4040 A St. Lincoln, Friday March 12th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Rosary will be at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 12th, at St Teresa's Catholic Church. Visitation at the church prior to the Rosary at 5:00-6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday March 13th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 735 S 36th St. Lincoln, followed by a burial at Calvary Cemetery, 3880 L St. Lincoln. The Mass will be live streamed at: https://www.facebook.com/St.TeresaCatholicChurchLincoln/?epa=SEARCH_BOX The family asks that those wishing to attend the services wear a face mask.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St Jude Children's Research Hospital and St Gianna Women's Homes. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com