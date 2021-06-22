Mary Anne (LaGreca) Hannon

August 30, 1938 - June 20, 2021

Mary Anne (LaGreca) Hannon, 82, of Lincoln died Sunday, June 20, 2021 after a long illness. Mary was born on August 30, 1938 to Angelo and Concetta "Sarah" (Fanciullo) LaGreca in Omaha. Upon graduating from Mercy High School in 1956, Mary entered Mercy convent in Omaha, where she lived for approximately six years. Mary graduated with a Bachelor of Science from the College of Saint Mary in 1964 and with a Master of Arts from Creighton University in 1967. Mary taught in Omaha and Lincoln.

In 1970, she married Edward E. Hannon. She joined him in O'Neill where they raised their family. Mary later taught elementary school and worked in the school library. She also earned a Master of Library Science. In 1992, the family moved to Lincoln and she worked as a librarian at the Lincoln Public Library before retiring in 2004. She loved her family, enjoyed being active in St. Joseph's parish, traveled extensively with her husband, and showed kindness to all she encountered.

Mary is survived by two sons Michael (Lisa) Hannon of Pittsburgh, PA and Patrick (Jennifer) Hannon of Atlanta, GA; two daughters Maureen (Todd) Lamski of Lincoln and Kathleen Hannon of Rochester, MN; five grandchildren Edward Charles Hannon, Ethan Hannon, and Elizabeth, Sarah, and Morgan Lamski; and two brothers John (Mary Helen) LaGreca of Richardson, TX and Anthony LaGreca of Gainesville, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Hannon, her sister Constance Connor, and her parents.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 to 7 June 23 at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive in Lincoln followed by a rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday June 24 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive in Lincoln at 10:30 am. If unvaccinated, the family requests that you wear a mask. Memorials may be made to Catholic Relief Services. Condolences at Roperandsons.com