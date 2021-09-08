Menu
Mary June Hanson
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Mary June (Zimmerman) Hanson

September 4, 2021

Mary June 95, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away September 4, 2021. Rosary will be Thursday, 9-9-2021 at 7pm at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be 10:30am, September 11, 2021 at Calvary Cemetery, 2802 Casselman Street in Sioux City, IA and the burial will follow the Mass. Visitation will be Thursday 3-8pm and Friday 9am-5pm at Butherus Maser & love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Saint Peters Catholic Church, and Legion of Mary. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Sep
9
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Sep
10
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Sep
11
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Calvary Cemetery
2802 Casselman Street, Sioux City, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
