Mary Lee Hasselberger

January 13, 1939 - March 22, 2021

Mary Lee Hasselberger joined the other angels on March 22, 2021. Mary Lee was born to Estelle Victoria (Kowalskey) Kroner and William Theodore Kroner on January 13, 1939 in St. Louis, MO. She graduated with high honors from Fontbonne College in St. Louis. Mary Lee met future husband Frank at a night school course in 1960. They married at St. Francis of Assisi, Church in Portage Des Sioux, MO on June 2, 1962.

Mary Lee was always a teacher. She taught chemistry and mathematics at high schools in St. Louis and Baltimore County, MD. After only two years teaching in the Baltimore School, the yearbook was dedicated to her. When she came to Nebraska, she was employed at the State Agriculture Laboratory. After one month on the job, she was put in charge of her section. During her tenure, the laboratory earned national respect.

She was elected as a fellow of her professional organization the Association of Official Analytical Chemists. Governor Ben Nelson named her an Admiral in the Nebraska Navy. When she retired, she received numerous accolades from Federal and State regulators and from corporate executives who had worked with her.

Mary Lee was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Donald Kroner. She is survived by her loving husband, nieces, nephews, friends, neighbors, coworkers and by very special friend Shannon (Mrs. Matt) Hammons and by two little dogs that she loved.

No visitation, Cremation. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.