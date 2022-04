Mary was my best friend from 1st.grade at Blessed Sacrament I was honored to be a bridesmaid &continued friendship our whole life.I can't express what she meant to me. Received Christmas card only yesterday & talked about getting together after the New Year.My heart goes out to the family that meant everything to her. I am so sorry that I can't be there with you all. She will always be in my heart and soul.I WILL MISS HER & CHERISH ALL THE TIMES WE WERE ABLE TO SHARE.

Kathy (Kate) Kimmel December 11, 2020