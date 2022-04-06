Mary Ann (Meyers) Holsclaw

June 14 1941 - April 1, 2022

Mary Ann (Meyers) Holsclaw passed away at the Yuma District Hospital on April 1, 2022. Mary Ann was born in Lincoln, NE on June 14 1941 to John J. Meyers and Olinda (Wilhelm) Meyers. She went to school in Lincoln and graduated with a GED after her normal school years due to a failed marriage and two children Terri Ann, and Michael Scott. She married Terry L. Holsclaw on June 5, 1965 and moved to Otis, CO in 1965. She and Terry had a daughter Hope Lee Holsclaw that was born but only lived 9 hours. Terry adopted both Terri Ann and Mike in 1967. In 1968 Terry and Mary Ann moved back to Lincoln, NE.

Terry went to work for Lenco Plastics and Mary Ann went to work for State Farm. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and loved to shower them with gifts for Christmas, for it was her favorite time of the year. She loved to decorate the house and shop for that perfect gift for all. In 2003 she had a stroke that left her left arm, hand and left leg much weaker, she went through rehab which helped some, but it was still weak. In 2006 she had another stroke and that one left her left arm and hand unusable. It also made her left leg weaker and wasn't able to walk anymore so was in a wheel chair from that time on.

She is survived by husband: Terry L Holsclaw, son: Michael Scott Holsclaw, Sister: Susie Fensler, nephew: Robert Fensler III, and wife: Yvette Fensler, brother-in-law: Robert Cooper, nephews: Joey Cooper, Jamie Cooper, son-in-law: Jerry Clayton, grandson: Justin Hamel and wife: Stacy, great-granddaughters: Jayden Hamel, Eden Hamel, Isley Hamel, grandson: Garret Holsclaw and Maria, great-granddaughter: Layla Holsclaw, great-grandson: Xzander Holsclaw, grandson: Conner Holsclaw and Keily, great-granddaughter: Willow Lynn.

Graveside services 2:00 pm Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Lincoln Memorial Park. 6800 S 14th St. Lincoln, NE 68512. We will meet at Gate 2 at 1:45 pm