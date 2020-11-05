Menu
Mary K. "Sue" Dorf

December 3, 1923 - November 2, 2020

Preceded in death by her husband, Maynard Dorf, Sr.; son, Byron Dorf. Survived by her children, Mary Ann Walker, Connie Linhart, Maynard Dorf, Jr, SFC (ret), Judy Dorf, Randal E. (Robyn) Dorf, MAJ (ret); 13 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, wonderful neighbors and good friends. Funeral Service Friday, 11:00 am at the 72nd Street Chapel with interment Friday, 2:00pm in Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Visitation with the family Friday, 10am to 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of the donor's choice. www.johnagentleman.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Nov
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Nov
6
Interment
2:00p.m.
Lincoln Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
