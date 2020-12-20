Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Jane Kosta
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020

Mary Jane Kosta

August 1, 1940 - December 12, 2020

Mary Jane Kosta, 80, of Lincoln, passed at home on December 12, 2020 after a 3 year battle with cancer. She was born August 1, 1940, in Red Oak, Iowa, to Frances (Burke) and Alfred McIlhevan. She grew up in Fremont, graduated from Saint Patrick's High School with honors and attended Lincoln School of Commerce. She was united in marriage to Ralph Kosta on January 31, 1959, in Fremont, NE. Mary was a longtime employee of Lincoln Public Schools and co-owner of Associate Building Components; a crafter and in later years was an avid quilter along with being an excellent cook. She enjoyed her family weekends at Lake Leba, and years of winter retirement at Tip-O-Texas RV Park, in Pharr, TX.

Surviving is her husband Ralph; daughters, Pamela (Steve) Hunzeker, Paula (Mark) Steinberger, and son, Todd; grandchildren, Stephanie (Jason) Ray, Katherine (Adam) Anderson, Sam Steinberger, and Logan Kosta; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Nicholas Ray, Finn Anderson, and "Ollie" Kosta. Also survived by mother, Frances; sister, Joan Cuda; brothers, Mike (Myla) and John (Linda); sister-in-law, Shirley Kunce; many nieces and nephews and her furry companion, Muffin. Preceded in death by sons, Scott David and infant Kosta; father, Alfred, and brothers-in-law, Jim Kunce and Ed Cuda.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Private services will be held at a later date. Condolences online at lincolnfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Our deepest sympathy to Ralph and family for the passing of Mary. We appreciated her kindness, giving of herself, sense of humor, the deep love she shared with her family and friends and her commitment to her faith. She will never be forgotten. Love, John and Sharon Marshall a lot of time with her at the Tip of Texas
John and Sharon Marshall
January 1, 2021
Ralph, our boys, Tim Shaner and your Todd were friends in school and as neighbors. I am so sorry for you loss. I hope you and your families stay safe and healthy. Blessings
Lee Shaner
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results