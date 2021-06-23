Mary Beth Lundak

June 20, 2021

Mary Beth Lundak, 58, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away June 20, 2021. Mary Beth was born on December 13, 1962 in Omaha, Nebraska to Dr. William and Patricia (Boyd) Lundak. She graduated high school from Pius X in Lincoln, Nebraska in 1980. After high school, Mary Beth graduated from University of Denver in 1984 with her bachelor's degree. In 1988, Mary Beth graduated from Creighton University in Omaha with her Juris Doctorate degree.

Mary Beth started her legal career working as an Attorney for Legal Aid of Western Missouri. She went on to work as a Prosecuting Attorney for Jackson County, Missouri where she worked until her retirement. Mary Beth loved to read in her spare time. She also enjoyed cooking, spending time with her family and traveling.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Westra; son Harlan Mario Westra; parents, Dr. William and Patricia Lundak; sister Jean Flott (Steve); brothers, Dr. Bruce Lundak (Toni), Daniel Lundak (Molly) as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at 9:00 am on Friday, June 25th at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Recitation of the rosary will be held at 10:30 am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to Hope House. Please sign the family guestbook at www.muehlebachchapel.com