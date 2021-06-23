Menu
Mary Beth Lundak
FUNERAL HOME
Muehlebach Funeral Home - Kansas City
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO

Mary Beth Lundak

June 20, 2021

Mary Beth Lundak, 58, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away June 20, 2021. Mary Beth was born on December 13, 1962 in Omaha, Nebraska to Dr. William and Patricia (Boyd) Lundak. She graduated high school from Pius X in Lincoln, Nebraska in 1980. After high school, Mary Beth graduated from University of Denver in 1984 with her bachelor's degree. In 1988, Mary Beth graduated from Creighton University in Omaha with her Juris Doctorate degree.

Mary Beth started her legal career working as an Attorney for Legal Aid of Western Missouri. She went on to work as a Prosecuting Attorney for Jackson County, Missouri where she worked until her retirement. Mary Beth loved to read in her spare time. She also enjoyed cooking, spending time with her family and traveling.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel Westra; son Harlan Mario Westra; parents, Dr. William and Patricia Lundak; sister Jean Flott (Steve); brothers, Dr. Bruce Lundak (Toni), Daniel Lundak (Molly) as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at 9:00 am on Friday, June 25th at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. Recitation of the rosary will be held at 10:30 am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to Hope House. Please sign the family guestbook at www.muehlebachchapel.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
9:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
MO
Jun
25
Rosary
10:30a.m.
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
MO
Jun
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Muehlebach Funeral Home - Kansas City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Truly shocked and saddened when I came across the notice of Mary Beth's passing in the Missouri Bar Journal. Like Mary Beth I studied at Creighton Law and started my career at LAWMO. After transferring to UMKC Law after 1L at Creighton, Mary Beth supervised and mentored me as a law student intern at the Jackson County PAO. She was a fantastic trial attorney, advocate, and mentor who instilled much confidence in my early years. She is greatly missed.
Josh Murphy
Student
February 8, 2022
I am so sad to learn of Mary Beth’s passing. I will always cherish and carry with me the memories of our close friendship in Junior High and High School. What a beautiful, intelligent, sweet and funny soul I was blessed to call my friend. God’s graces and blessings of comfort to Dan, Harlan, and the entire Lundak family on this tremendous loss.
Mary Brazie Wiese
Friend
November 4, 2021
I was so fortunate to work with Mary Beth at The Prosecutor’s Office. Crime victims could not ask for a more thoughtful and considerate attorney. I also remember many times how impressed I was with her excellent skills in the Courtroom. She was the complete package. She often talked about her family who meant the world to her. May she be at peace with the Lord.
Sally Broughton
Coworker
July 2, 2021
I met Mary Beth last summer, shortly after I moved to Grandview. She became a close and trusted friend. She treated me to breakfast on my birthday; gifted me with a snuggly robe at Christmas, and supported me during shoulder surgery with sackfuls of Panera Bread goodies. I miss her. I loved her encouragement. Such a tremendous loss.
Carrie McDermott
Friend
June 27, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Mary Beth at the Jackson County Courthouse for several years. May God welcome you and bless your family during these times.
Katherine Carrell
June 25, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Norma and Tom
Norma Miller
Friend
June 25, 2021
Extending my deepest sympathies to the Lundak Family and Pray that God will comfort you
Phyllis Buycks
Coworker
June 24, 2021
Bill and Pat, I am so sad for your loss.
Helen Krause
Family
June 23, 2021
Mary Beth worked in our Domestic Unit at Legal Aid - she was totally dedicated to her clients. She will be greatly missed.
Mary Beth Denzer
Coworker
June 23, 2021
I am so saddened to hear about Mary Beth. We went to school together at St. Teresa's and then Pius X. We were pretty close at St. Teresa's spending the night at each other's homes, and doing the yearly walkathon for March of Dimes. I will treasure those memories. My sincere sympathies to her husband Dan and son Harlan; her wonderful parents, her sister Jean, and brothers Dan and Bruce along with the rest of her family. Rest in peace Mary Beth.
Nancy (Schmieder) Stanley
Classmate
June 23, 2021
We were so very sorry to read about Mary Beth in the paper today. May the Lord welcome her and comfort you and your family.
Dick and Fran Olson
Friend
June 23, 2021
Mary Beth and I were very active in setting up a domestic violence program in the Family Support Division of the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office in 1998. This entailed many trips to meetings with other state workers to create forms and documents necessary to the program. I remember those trips very fondly and how dedicated she was in helping victims of domestic violence. She will be missed.
Sharon Evans
Coworker
June 23, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Mary Beth's passing. Mary Beth was a gifted attorney who advocated for justice, and represented the citizens of her community with compassion and grace. My deepest sympathies to all. May her memory be a blessing.
Teresa Moore
Coworker
June 23, 2021
You all are in my prayers. Mary Beth's sister Jean was in my class at Pius in Lincoln.
LeAnn Stewart
Classmate
June 23, 2021
May those who carry on in her absence be strengthened by the love of the Lord shining his light upon you. May she Rest In Peace.
Chris Sittiig
Friend
June 22, 2021
