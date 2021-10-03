Mary Elizabeth Renaud O'Neal

January 10, 1946-September 22, 2021.

In loving memory of Mary Elizabeth Renaud O'Neal, January 10, 1946-September 22, 2021. Mary was born in Loup City, Nebraska on January 10, 1946 to Dale and Elizabeth Renaud. She moved to Lincoln when her father came back from the war and she became a life-long Lincoln resident. She attended Lincoln Northeast High School graduating in 1964 and then had a long career working at the Veterans Hospital. In 1995 she met the love of her life, Vernon O'Neal and the two married and enjoyed more than 10 years of wedded bliss. We will miss her infectious laugh and her smile that would light up a room. She left us too soon.

She was preceded in death by her parents Dale and Elizabeth Renaud and husband Vernon. She is survived by daughter, Amy Stewart, (Kory), of Lincoln, sister, Sarah Oliverius, (Maynard), of Lawrence, Kansas, brother James Renaud, (Lori), Lincoln, brother Jerry Renaud, (Saranne), Lincoln and brother, Donald Renaud, (Megin), Baltimore, Maryland, grandchildren, Benjamin Stewart, (Nicole ) Carson Stewart, Alex Stewart, and Kyle Stewart. She is also survived by two great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be made to NETV (nebraskapublicmedia.org) and the Salvation Army (salvationarmyusa.org). Funeral services will be held on November 13 at 10:30 a.m. at the Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 "A" Street with a reception to follow.