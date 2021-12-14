Menu
Mary Lou Patzel
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021

Mary Lou Patzel

January 25, 1944 - December 10, 2021

Mary Lou Patzel was born to Myron and Ruth (Lyksett) Christensen January 25, 1944, in Independence, KS. She met Stan Patzel at UNL. They were married March 25, 1967, after Stan graduated from Army Officer Candidate School in Lawton, OK. After the military they returned to Lincoln and Mary Lou finished her Bachelor of Fines Arts degree. She worked as a commercial artist.

Mary Lou was an artistic person who enjoyed art, antiques, decorating and history. Vacations included visiting a 19th century period home or two. She loved her family and adored her grandchildren. Mary Lou was humble, gentle, kind and caring with a sense of humor.

She is survived by her husband, Stan Patzel; daughter, Andrea (Isaac) Welch; grandchildren, Tristan, Lucian, and Annabella, brother, John (Mary) Christensen; sister, Laura Christensen (Don Hitz), cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Preceded in death by her parents and a sister Annabelle.

Due to the pandemic upsurge, there will only be a small private family funeral. Since Mary Lou loved animals, memorials may be given to the Lincoln Capital Humane Society. Condolences online at RoperandSons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 14, 2021.
we met Stan walking our dogs in the neighborhood in 2019 and have regular cars and dogs conversations. We did not know about Mary's health situation and this dramatic turn of event. Our condolences to Stan (John and Yalem 1300 Crestdale Rd in Lincoln)
John and Yalem Beghin
December 20, 2021
So sorry to hear of Mary Lou's passing. I'm glad I got to visit with her at our last class reunion. Accept our condolences to all of her family. Ron & Margene Swenson
Ron Swenson
December 17, 2021
