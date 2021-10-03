Mary Louise Radney

February 18, 1922 - September 30, 2021

Mary Louise Radney, 99, of Kearney, formerly of Milford, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Veteran's Home in Kearney. She was the daughter of Italian immigrants Peter and Rose (Falsetta) Mauro, was born in Denver, Colorado on February 18, 1922, the oldest of three children. "Louise" attended St. Francis de Sales High School in Denver, graduating in 1939, and furthered her education by completing a two-year business course that resulted in employment at Lowrey Air Force Base in Denver, as Secretary to the Inspector General.

It was during that time she met the love of her life, Sheldon Leon Radney "Rad", an airman from Crossett, Arkansas. After a long-distance correspondence during World War II, they were united in marriage in Denver on November 22, 1945. Thus began their life of extensive military travel and adventure, making a home in many states across the country, and creating a family of three daughters, Margaret "Marge", Marilyn and Gayle, as well as many family dogs and cats over the years. Louise was a devoted wife and mother; she served as a Girl Scout Leader, a volunteer library assistant, as well as a reading tutor at the elementary school level.

In addition to her many remarkable qualities, she possessed a great appreciation for the literary sciences, with an insatiable appetite for reading, writing and learning. In particular, Louise embraced the joy of words, expressing herself in beautifully written letters in her elegant penmanship.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Marge and Bill Duncan, daughter and partner, Marilyn Radney and David Abrahams and daughter, Gayle Radney, all of Lincoln; four grandchildren, Heather and Todd Fago, York, Brian Duncan of Baldwin Park, FL, Brett Wergin, Fairbury and Bryce Wergin of Chicago, IL; additionally, one great-grandson, Ethan Fago of York; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Louise is preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Rose Mauro, her husband, Rad, who passed on May 16, 1997; a brother, Joseph Anthony Mauro and sisters, Florence Rose Naftz and Carmela Louise Rose Naftz.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Blue Mound Cemetery, Milford. Visitation is Tuesday 11:00-1:00 p.m. at Lauber Funeral Home, Milford. Memorials directed towards the American Legion Auxiliary #171 in Milford, or to the Milford Elementary School Library Department.