Mary Rae
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lincoln Family Funeral Care - Lincoln
5849 Fremont St
Lincoln, NE

Mary Rae

May 30, 1933 - October 2, 2021

Mary Rae gained her wings October 2, 2021. Mary was born to Chin Wing and Lily Lee in North Platte, NE on May 30, 1933. After graduating from North Platte High School Mary joined the Air Force. She was retired from Nebraska State Corrections.

Mary is survived by daughter Kendra (John) Penrod, grandchildren Kaesi Penrod-Stapp, Tanner (Meg) Penrod and John (Christa) Porter and 8 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters and 2 brothers. Preceded in death by her parents, 4 sisters, 5 brothers.

Family Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorials to the Lincoln Lighthouse or Cedars Home for Children. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Lincoln Family Funeral Care - Lincoln
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Mary and I worked together at NSP for many years and had a lot of fun. I haven't seen her for a long time, but I think of her and our lunches at House of Hunan after she retired. She had a sweet soul and sure loved her family.
Laura Bonow
October 10, 2021
