Mary Rae

May 30, 1933 - October 2, 2021

Mary Rae gained her wings October 2, 2021. Mary was born to Chin Wing and Lily Lee in North Platte, NE on May 30, 1933. After graduating from North Platte High School Mary joined the Air Force. She was retired from Nebraska State Corrections.

Mary is survived by daughter Kendra (John) Penrod, grandchildren Kaesi Penrod-Stapp, Tanner (Meg) Penrod and John (Christa) Porter and 8 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters and 2 brothers. Preceded in death by her parents, 4 sisters, 5 brothers.

Family Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorials to the Lincoln Lighthouse or Cedars Home for Children. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com