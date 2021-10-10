Menu
Mary Alice Rotschafer
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Mary Alice Rotschafer

June 4, 1932 - October 6, 2021

Mary Alice Rotschafer of Lincoln was born June 4, 1932 in Raeford, North Carolina, to John T and Lessie (Thames) Davis. She was baptized April 14, 1946 at Raeford United Methodist Church. Mary passed away on October 6, 2021. Eloping at the age of 17 to Dale Kermmoade, she moved to Lincoln with him. After the marriage ended, Mary started a new life with Raymond Rotschafer. Married on November 25, 1959, Raymond adopted all four of Mary's children, and then welcomed their fifth two years later.

Besides raising five children, Mary worked for years dipping chocolates at Russell Stover, and then later at Bakers Chocolates. Mary also worked at fabric stores and Kresge's. In later years, Mary and Raymond, along with son Dale and his wife, Jane, enjoyed catering, especially wedding receptions.

Mary enjoyed being a Girl Scout Leader when her daughters, LaVonne and Deb, were in Girl Scouts. She also encouraged sons, Dale and John, with their musical talent by allowing "band practice" at their house. She supported Roger during his school years by taking him to Little Chiefs, bowling, and swimming activities.

Belonging to Deborah Avery Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution was a source of enjoyment and pride for Mary. She was also a member of Southwood Lutheran Church and Holy Savior Lutheran prior to that. Raymond and Mary enjoyed bowling in their earlier years, and were also members of The Veterans of Foreign Wars. Mary's passion was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her hobbies included cooking, crafting and embroidery.

Mary is survived by her sister Muriel Herriford (Robert); nephew Jerry Williams Sr. (Coquet); four of her children: John of Texas, LaVonne Brainerd (Jim) of Nevada, Deb Swanson (Charlie), Roger (Linda Belitz), and daughter-in-law Jane Schweppe; special friends Aloma Bouma of Maryland and Gary Clough of Lincoln; grand children: Melissa Seymour (Jerry), Zach Merrill, Nathan Rotschafer, Heather Long (Nathan), Jon Rotschafer (Anna), Corey Rotschafer (Paula Blaylock), Cara Rotschafer (Lin Thompson), John Ruiz, numerous great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Raymond, son Dale, grandson Ben, siblings: Lillian Oliver, Gladys McLain, Jeanette Clinton, Thomas Davis, Robert Davis, and John T Davis, Jr.

Memorials requested in lieu of flowers to Special Olympics. Services will be held at Southwood Lutheran Church on Tuesday, October 12, at 10:00 a.m., with burial at Hickman Cemetery. Luncheon will follow at the Hickman Community Center, 115 Locust Street, Hickman, Nebraska. Live stream is available at https://vimeo.com/625742039


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Service
10:00a.m.
Southwood Lutheran Church
NE
Butherus Maser & Love
I didn't know Mary very well. I think I visited the Rotshafer home at least once, but I do remember that she made curtains for my dad's office. When LaVonne was 16, she pumped gas at my Fina station at 56th and Holdrege wearing short shorts that Mary had also made from the same fabric. It had American Petrofina's special logo printed all over it. I don't believe we had asked her or even paid her for doing it. She was a very special lady, raising a very special family. Lavonne, you and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Helen Foreman
October 10, 2021
