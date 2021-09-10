Menu
Mary Catherine Schachta
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE

Mary Catherine Schachta

June 19, 1939 - September 7, 2021

Mary Catherine Schachta, 82 of Lincoln, passed away September 7, 2021. Mary was born on June 19, 1939 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Kevin and Mary Mokelke. She married Ken Schachta on October 1, 1960.

Mary is survived by her daughter Susan and son David, grandchildren Joshua Bennett and Dustin Bennett, and great-grandchildren Jensen, Dawson and Bella Bennett.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St. Burial following the service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. www.bmlfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Butherus Maser & Love
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Susie . I got your note and was sad to hear about your mom and my wonderful aunt . I can hear her laughing , see her smile and see her sitting at our kitchen table with her beautiful thick braids . She was a warm wonderful person . I will always cherish the times we had together . I only wish there could have been more .
Peggy Aspinall
Family
September 30, 2021
