Mary Catherine Schachta

June 19, 1939 - September 7, 2021

Mary Catherine Schachta, 82 of Lincoln, passed away September 7, 2021. Mary was born on June 19, 1939 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Kevin and Mary Mokelke. She married Ken Schachta on October 1, 1960.

Mary is survived by her daughter Susan and son David, grandchildren Joshua Bennett and Dustin Bennett, and great-grandchildren Jensen, Dawson and Bella Bennett.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St. Burial following the service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. www.bmlfh.com