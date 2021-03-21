Mary Jane Shanahan

March 18, 2021

Mary Jane Shanahan, 87, of, NE, entered into eternal rest on March 18th. She was born in 1933 in Ceresco, NE to Louis and Elizabeth (Snelling) Whitney. Mary graduated from Ceresco High School in 1951. On February 27, 1954, she was united in marriage to Francis Shanahan at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Davey, NE. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mary was a member of Saint Peter's Catholic Church in Lincoln and past member of St's Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church in Plasi, NE.

She is survived by children, John (Shelly) Shanahan, Diane (Dave) Westling, Jerome, Richard (Chris) Shanahan, and Teresa (Joe) Fregoso; grandchildren, Joshua (Carolina) Westling, Tori Westling, Matt (Kaitlin) Westling, Andie, and Abby Westling, Zachary and Nicholas Shanahan, Jered (Chantel) Fregoso, Katie, Emily and Alissa Shanahan; great grand-children, Azciá, Makhi, and Malik, Fleming, Quinn, Delaney, and Seamus Westling, Jack and Peter Westling, Penelope Fregoso; sisters: Joan Cappuccio, Barbara Curfman, Kathleen Wells, Susan (Greg) Bischof, Patty (Joel) Bartels and Rosemary (Steve) Morrison and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by Husband Francis, parents Louis and Elizabeth Whitney; brothers: Jim, Warren, Tom and Phillip Whitney.

Visitation will be Thursday 12:00-8:00pm at the funeral home with Family present 6-8pm and Friday 9-10am at the church. Rosary will be Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10:00am at St. Peter Catholic Church, 4500 Duxhall Drive, Lincoln, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am. Burial will follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to St. Peter Catholic Church. Father Eric Clark officiating. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com