Mary Kathleen Stratman

September 25, 2021

Mary Kathleen Stratman, 97, of Lincoln, passed away September 25, 2021. Born in 1924 to Harold and Margaret Sullivan in Tecumseh, NE. Mary retired from work with the Lincoln Public Schools and Sullivan Lumber and was active with a number of church groups through the Cathedral of the Risen Christ. Mary and Robert Stratman were married in 1948 and lived in Lincoln. Mary was a devoted wife and mother. Mary will always be remembered for her deep love of her Family and Catholic Faith.

Mary is survived by her 4 daughters and their families: Mary Joan (Kevin) Johnston of Lincoln, Patricia Lynne (Kevin) Hestermann of Lincoln, Sharon Elizabeth (Steven) Timmins of West Des Moines, and Jacquelyn Carol (Wayne) Wilson of Papillion. Her grandchildren include Jennifer Grant, Jeremy Johnston, Michael (Malinda) Johnston, Jon Paul (Leslie) Richardson, Bridget Hestermann, Elijah Hestermann, Trey Hestermann, Caitlin Timmins, Mitchell Timmins, Jessica (Curtis) Koch, Nathan Wilson, Dylan Wilson and Sarah Wilson. Great-grandchildren include Mary Elisabeth, Bryanna, Kayla, Malina, Christopher, Jolie, Scarlett and Jonah. Great-great-grandson Brandon and nephews and nieces. Preceded in death by parents, husband Robert, brothers Bernard and Daniel Sullivan, sister Margaret and grandson Nicholas Wilson.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 28, 2021 4-7pm at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Rosary will be Wednesday 10:30am at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery at 2pm Wednesday. In lieu of flowers memorials to Cathedral of the Risen Christ Catholic School and Masses. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online Condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com