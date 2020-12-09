Mary Barbara Jean Treick

August 22, 1948 - December 6, 2020

Mary Barbara Jean Treick, 72, of Lincoln, NE passed away on December 6, 2020. Mary was born on August 22, 1948 in Wheatland, WY to Lloyd and Nellie (Beatty). Mary worked as a Case Worker for the Department of Health and Human Resources. Mary is survived by her daughters Elaine (Justin) Hansen of Waverly, NE and Elizabeth (Ron Jr.) Dulas of Lincoln, NE, grandchildren, Katie Hansen, Hunter Hansen, Alaina Dulas, Mateo Dulas, and Isaias Dulas, sister Janene (Henry) Geisner, and brother Ron Bishop. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Gary McKay and Gregory Bishop. Visitation will be Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. at Saint Theresa's Catholic Church with a rosary at 6:30 P.M. Funeral will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Saint Theresa's Catholic Church with burial at Calvary Cemetery immediately following. Memorials to the family for future designation.