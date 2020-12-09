Menu
Mary Barbara Jean Treick
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020

Mary Barbara Jean Treick

August 22, 1948 - December 6, 2020

Mary Barbara Jean Treick, 72, of Lincoln, NE passed away on December 6, 2020. Mary was born on August 22, 1948 in Wheatland, WY to Lloyd and Nellie (Beatty). Mary worked as a Case Worker for the Department of Health and Human Resources. Mary is survived by her daughters Elaine (Justin) Hansen of Waverly, NE and Elizabeth (Ron Jr.) Dulas of Lincoln, NE, grandchildren, Katie Hansen, Hunter Hansen, Alaina Dulas, Mateo Dulas, and Isaias Dulas, sister Janene (Henry) Geisner, and brother Ron Bishop. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Gary McKay and Gregory Bishop. Visitation will be Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. at Saint Theresa's Catholic Church with a rosary at 6:30 P.M. Funeral will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Saint Theresa's Catholic Church with burial at Calvary Cemetery immediately following. Memorials to the family for future designation.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Saint Theresa's Catholic Church
NE
Dec
10
Rosary
6:30p.m.
Saint Theresa's Catholic Church
NE
Dec
11
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Saint Theresa's Catholic Church
NE
Dec
11
Burial
Calvary Cemetery
NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mary was a tireless worker for DHHS. She was very active in the Union. She was so nice and had a great wit about her. She will be greatly missed.
Cheryl Frederick
December 12, 2020
She frequently walked by house. We would visit and she was very kind. She will be missed.
Rita
December 10, 2020
Prayers for comfort and healing for her family. I had the privilege of working with Mary in Resource Development when I started with DHHS 20 years ago.
Angelina Krotz
December 9, 2020
I worked at DHHS for many years with Mary. Prayers and sympathy for her family.
Teresa Jacobitz Neal
December 9, 2020
