Mary Beth Trouba

June 6, 2021

Mary passed on peacefully on June 6th due to complications from breast cancer at her home in Austin, Texas, with her sister Julie and her dad near. Mary lived life fully in her final months and weeks, self-publishing her book "Reflections on Living with Metastatic Breast Cancer" (which can be found on Kindle or Apple Books) just two weeks ago. She recently enjoyed visits from her parents and a Valentino's pizza shipped to Texas on dry ice.

As a native of Lincoln, Nebraska, Mary spent her childhood immersed in school activities, cultivating a love of music, including playing the organ at St. John's Catholic School and Church regularly, participating in 4-H and swimming. She attended Pius X High School and was a talented and involved student. She was someone who loved the high school experience and found it to be a "time to have fun." Mary participated in bands, musicals, Spanish club, student government, and cheerleading.

In college (UNL), Mary excelled at Speech and Debate. She loved competing in the Extemporaneous and Impromptu categories. She studied abroad in Spain as an undergraduate and found this to be a transformative experience. During her doctoral studies (California Institute of Integral Studies), Mary made lifelong friends.

Mary spent the majority of her career at Gallup as a Senior Analyst and Engagement Manager. She lived in NE, London, Washington, D.C., CA, and NJ during her working years. She was especially proud of the customer service awards she received at Gallup and loved her clients. She appreciated working with brilliant and innovative colleagues.

Throughout her life, Mary loved to travel! There are too many locations to mention, but a few highlights were the pilgrimage of the Camino de Santiago in Spain and Skellig Michael Ireland aka Luke Skywalker's Island. She always had a deep interest in dreams, science fiction, screenwriting, and published many articles recently in support of others on the cancer journey.

Mary is survived by her parents, Nancy Trouba (Lincoln) and Edwin Trouba (Ceresco), her siblings, Julie Shasteen, Deanne Repich, Ed Trouba and Matt Trouba, beloved nieces and nephews Alexa, Angelena, Aria, Kurty, Gianna and Josephine as well as a great-nephew, Hans Casper, and plenty of friends and extended family. Mary was preceded in death by her niece Bridget of Pflugerville, Texas and will have her ashes next to Bridget's.

Mary will be deeply missed and her memory treasured by family, friends, and fellow travelers across the country and the globe. Her broad smile, hearty laugh, piano playing, gifted storytelling, and love of nature will always be remembered.

Donations in honor of Mary may be made to the International Association for the Study of Dreams (IASD), the Jack Kay fund of the UNL Speech and Debate Department in Nebraska, or La Follia Baroque Music in Austin. Cards can be sent to The Trouba Family at 1238 N. 43rd St. Lincoln, NE 68503. A private celebration of Mary's life will be scheduled for a later date, giving her family a chance to be together and share stories.

Mary was conscious of the journey she was on and believed that death would lead to another adventure. Her various writings over the years will serve as her eulogy and legacy.