Mary Margaret (Urwiller) Wing

June 16, 1946 - September 29, 2021

Mary Margaret (Urwiller) Wing, age 75, passed away September 29, 2021, peacefully at home. She was born June 16, 1946, to Glenn W. and La Verne E. (Coulter) Urwiller in Lincoln, Nebraska. She attended Sacred Heart Grade School and graduated from Pius X High School in 1964. She graduated from Joseph College of Beauty as a cosmetologist after high school and worked in Crete, NE. Mary Margaret married Charles "Charlie" E. Wing on February 12, 1966 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lincoln, NE. She had 2 daughters, Heidi Marie (1970) and Sonya Kay (1971). She lived in Lincoln, Overton, Elm Creek, Riverdale, Gering, Ravenna, and Kearney. She managed Countryside Mobile Park in Kearney, NE for 30 years. After retiring, she moved back to Lincoln with Charlie. Mary Margaret was a member of J-Cs, a Girl Scout troop leader, a member of St. James, Prince of Peace, and Sacred Heart Catholic Churches, and loved television, reading, and quilting. She especially loved being a Grandma.

She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and brother, Jerome E. Urwiller. Mary Margaret is survived by her husband, Charlie Wing, sister Cheryl A. Urwiller, both of Lincoln; daughters, Heidi M. Sampson of Omaha and Sonya Kay Wing (Patrick H. Mowry) of Lincoln; grandchildren: Jessica, Ashleigh, Job, Patience, Faith, and Johnah; great-grandchildren: Logan, Nanaleigh, Salem, and Arya, all of Omaha; many cousins, and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10AM on Monday, October 4th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (3128 "S" Street, Lincoln, NE) with Fr. Leo Kosch as celebrant. Burial will be at Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna following funeral (approximately 2PM). Charlie will not be able to attend in Ravenna due to health reasons. Due to Covid, sack lunches only are provided by family. Visitation with family receiving friends will be on Sunday at Butherus, Maser, and Love Funeral Home (4040 A Street) from 4-6 with Rosary following at the funeral home. There is a Mask Mandate in the city of Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences: Charlie Wing c/o Butherus, Maser, & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE. 68510.